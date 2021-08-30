West Contra Costa Unified Considering a Vaccine Mandate for Students

A large school district in the East Bay is looking into implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

The superintendent of the West Contra Costa Unified School District has reached out to Culver City Unified in Southern California, which already announced a vaccine mandate for its eligible students.

Superintendent Chris Hurst wants to hear about the lessons learned down there. At last week's school board meeting, trustees and teachers expressed interest in mandating vaccinations for all eligible students, which would be any student age 12 and up. Ninety-three percent of teachers already are vaccinated, the district said.

In West Contra Costa Unified, which has almost 30,000 students enrolled in K-12, only 14 students and four staff have become infected with COVID-19.

Down south in the Fremont Unified School District, 33 students, teachers and staff have contracted the virus. The district believes most of those people became infected off campus.

Fremont Unified has about 33,000 students and just over 4,700 teachers and staff. The superintendent there pointed out the case rate is just a tenth of a percent. Ninety-five percent of teachers in Fremont are vaccinated.