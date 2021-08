U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant full approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday, and it could mean more people who were hesitant before will now get the shots.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, a professor of epidemiology at UCSF, explains:

"There's a psychological barrier for taking it for some people until it's approved. So, this is great. A lot of people hopefully are going to take it when it's approved."

Sergio Quintana has the full story in the video above.