What happens now following protests on Golden Gate Bridge, I-880?

Monday's pro-Palestinian protests on the Golden Gate Bridge and Interstate 880 in Oakland have some people wondering if the protesters will face jail time and if similar demonstrations will keep happening.

Critical Resistance co-director Woods Ervin wasn’t involved in Monday's protests but was one of the demonstrators who shut down the Bay Bridge in November.

When asked if she anticipates participating in a similar protest in the future, Ervin said, "I believe so. I and others like me are willing to do what it’s going to take."

Hospitals said during the Bay Bridge protest several organ donations were delayed because of the traffic backup.

In total, 78 people were arrested and charged but all avoided jail time, agreeing to the court’s diversion program where they have to complete five hours of community service each.

Ervin believes the crime and punishment is worth it to get President Joe Biden’s attention.

"It has been actions such as these that people have been taking across the world that have actually been moving the needle," she said.

Attorney Paula Canny believes if district attorneys start adding charges and prosecuting these cases, it may deter future protesters.

"The issue really becomes is it OK to protest in a way that impacts so many people who are just trying to go about their lives," she said.

She said releasing them with the condition that they can face stiffer penalties if they do it again may also help, but she also said California may need new laws similar to other states if authorities really want to deter this type of demonstration.

"They have laws that make it a felony to impede traffic even if it’s for protest," Canny said. "But if you impede I think more than six cars in some states it’s a felony. California doesn’t have a law like that."

Other attorneys believe district attorneys will start prosecuting these cases more harshly because blocking a freeway is a public safety risk that can prevent emergency vehicles from responding.

There’s also a state assembly bill focused on the issue. AB 2742 would double the fines for protesters who block a highway. The bill is still working its way through the legislature.