Firefighters on Friday were battling a wildfire outside Morgan Hill, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze was burning in the area of Paseo Vista and Paseo Robles avenues, Cal Fire said. At least 30 acres have burned.

No evacuations were immediately ordered.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

