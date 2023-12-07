California Lottery

$950,000 Powerball ticket sold in Northern California

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A lucky Powerball player in Northern California scored nearly $1 million on a ticket that matched the first five numbers in Wednesday night's draw, according to the California Lottery.

The 5/5 ticket worth $952,000 was sold at Rose Food & Liquor at 215 Harding Blvd. in Roseville, a suburb of Sacramento, the lottery said.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's $435 million Powerball draw were 2-12-37-56-65 and the Powerball 21.

No jackpot tickets were sold, so the Powerball pot rises to an estimated $468 million for Saturday's draw.

This article tagged under:

