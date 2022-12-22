travel

Winter Weather Around US Causing Some Flight Cancellations in the Bay Area

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Winter weather elsewhere in the country has begun to impact the holiday travel plans of Bay Area travelers, who should take extra considerations if they are headed to an airport this week.

Mineta San Jose International Airport has reported a "handful" of canceled flights that were mostly headed to Chicago, Denver, St. Louis and Houston.

San Francisco International Airport has had 16 cancellations, which SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel said is typical for the airport. Four of the canceled flights were headed to Denver. Three were going to Chicago.

Yakel said that travelers headed to areas affected by the winter weather should check their airline's website for options to adjust travel plans before heading to the airport.

Oakland International Airport said it does not share delay and cancellation information at the request of their airlines, but 13 flights have been canceled and 32 have been delayed Thursday, according to flightaware.com.

All airports in the region have recommended that travelers download their airline's apps for the most up-to-date information on their upcoming flights and to adjust travel plans if necessary. They should also allow extra time when heading to the airport to avoid any unnecessary stress.

