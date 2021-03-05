With Counties Entering the Red Tier, More Bay Area Theaters Reopen

With theaters now allowed to reopen in more Bay Area counties, movie lovers finally will be able to enjoy the big-screen experience again.

AMC Theaters on Friday was set to reopen five locations in San Francisco and the South Bay, and other family owned theaters are happily scrambling to restart operations.

The owner of the Cinelux Plaza Theater in Campbell was rushing to get workers ready for business again at that location and two others. "This is the moment we've been waiting for," Paul Gunsky said.

