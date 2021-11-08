With Pandemic Travel Restrictions Eased, Loved Ones Reunite at SFO

Pandemic travel restrictions were relaxed Monday, allowing loved ones separated for more than a year to reunite.

At the International Terminal at San Francisco International Airport, there were a number of extra special reunions.

Luisa Amay saw her nieces from El Salvador for the first time since 2019 and the first time since she was diagnosed with cancer.

"My mom was going through her cancer treatment, so we couldn’t risk to travel or to bring them because of COVID and everything," Luisa Sasso said. "So, we’re super excited to have them for the holidays."

For another family, grandma and grandpa were finally able to travel from San Salvador and see their grandchildren for just the second time in the children's young lives.

"They come for two weeks only, but we’re happy just to see [them]," Mila Quijada said.

