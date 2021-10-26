Woman Hurt in Broad Daylight Stabbing in San Francisco; Suspect Arrested

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a stabbing that happened in San Francisco in broad daylight.

Police said a woman was stabbed just after 12 p.m. in the area of Mission and Spear streets. She was rushed to the hospital where she was said to be in stable condition.

The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

Police are looking into a robbery that happened in the area. Officers were still working the scene and looking at potential surveillance video from a parked bus nearby.

Witnesses said an older Asian woman was robbed in the area of Steuart and Mission streets. Another woman stepped in to help, chasing the suspect down before being punched.

"There was another guy, a construction guy, said he saw her get hit," said Gary, a witness. "He said he saw her got punched and that’s why when she was walking across the street, and I heard that, what happened, I kind of told her, I think I said, 'It's not worth it.'"

A block down from where the witness said the good Samaritan got punched is where she was stabbed.

Meanwhile, officers on the scene detained a man who fit the suspect's description. He was arrested but hasn't been charged at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police.