A 17-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in San Jose Monday morning, police said.

The shooting, which was reported just after 9 a.m., happened along the 5200 block of Snow Drive, according to police.

The teen suffered a non-life threatening injury, police said.

Police did not immediately have information about a suspect or motive.

Police initially said the victim was an adult female.

Further information was not immediately available.