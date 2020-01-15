Woman Stabs Ex-Boyfriend During Argument at San Jose Home

A woman stabbed her ex-boyfriend during an argument at a home in San Jose late Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers responded at 11:51 p.m. to a welfare check on a man reported bleeding in the 800 block of Wyman Way.

They arrived to find the man with a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Officers located a woman and took her into custody. She was also taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Investigators determined the man and woman were in a previous dating relationship. An argument ensued after the man visited her at her home, and the woman stabbed him when the altercation turned physical, according to police.

The woman, whose name is not yet being released, will be booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence after her release from the hospital, police said.

The man, who remains in intensive care at the hospital, will face domestic violence allegations once he is medically cleared, police said.

No other details about the case were immediately released by San Jose police.