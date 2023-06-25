Giants lose Jackson to injured list as Stripling reinstated

The Giants have another arm available Sunday as they wrap up a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park.

San Francisco reinstated right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling from the 15-day injured list. To make room on the roster, the Giants placed right-hander Luke Jackson on the IL with a low-back strain.

The Giants activated Ross Stripling and put Luke Jackson (lower back strain) on IL. Stripling was 93-95 mph in his rehab start this week. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 25, 2023

Stripling registered a 7.24 ERA over nine appearances (five starts) before landing on the injured list May 19 with a strained lower back. He allowed multiple runs in every appearance but one -- a scoreless 2 1/3 innings of relief in the Giants’ 4-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on April 18.

Jackson was pulled from his relief appearance after four pitches Saturday in the Giants’ 7-6 win over the Diamondbacks. He allowed two earned runs in 8 1/3 innings (2.16 ERA) since being activated from the 60-day injured list in late May.

This past winter, Stripling signed a two-year, $25 million contract with the Giants in free agency to add depth to the starting rotation. The 33-year-old was coming off one of the best seasons of his career in 2022, when he logged a 10-4 record, 3.01 ERA and career-best 1.020 WHIP for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Stripling is a candidate to start on the Giants’ upcoming six-game road trip against the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets.

