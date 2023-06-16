Warriors promote Dunleavy Jr. to GM as Myers replacement

The Warriors have found their next general manager shortly after long-term general manager and president of basketball operations Bob Myers announced his departure from the team.

Golden State promoted Mike Dunleavy Jr. to general manager, the team announced Friday morning.

Dunleavy, 42, enters his sixth season in the Warriors' front office, serving as vice president of basketball preparations for the past two seasons after serving two years as assistant general manager.

He originally joined the front office in the 2018-19 season as a pro scout following a 15-year playing career that included four seasons with the Warriors.

Myers will step down from the role on June 30.

“We think Mike is the perfect fit to lead our basketball operations department,” Warriors owner Joe Lacob said. “He has a wealth of basketball knowledge, stemming from his family upbringing, a 15-year NBA playing career and five seasons serving under Bob Myers in our front office. He’s young and energetic, has established numerous relationships around the league and communicates well with players and coaches—all important traits in this business. Mike’s ready for this challenge and responsibility.”

