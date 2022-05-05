aapi heritage

100 Ways Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders and Allies Are Fighting Hate and Violence

Here are 100 of the ways legislators, teens, artists, schools, athletes and many others nationwide have stepped up to fight hate and increased attacks.

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have reported surges in hate incidents, crimes and violence over the past two years, often related to racist scapegoating because of  the pandemic.

As a result, AAPIs have spurred their own communities and other leaders and industries to take action.

From local fundraisers to rallies to national legislation to systemic changes in schools, AAPIs and others are developing solutions to increase visibility and fight racism.

Here are 100 of the ways legislators, teens, artists, schools, athletes and many others nationwide have stepped up to fight hate and increased attacks.

Click here to view the full list on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

aapi heritage
