12-Year-Old Girl in Custody After Fatally Stabbing 9-Year-Old Brother, Police Say

The girl was held at Tulsa's Family Center for Juvenile Justice, although exact allegations were unclear.

A 12-year-old girl was in custody at a juvenile facility after she fatally stabbed her 9-year-old brother, police said.

The stabbing was reported just before midnight on Thursday at a residence in the St. Thomas Square community south of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, Tulsa police said in a statement released Friday. 

"Officers learned the children's parent was upstairs asleep when the 12-year-old daughter woke the parent up and said that she had stabbed her 9-year-old brother," the Tulsa Police Department said.

City firefighters and emergency medical technicians from a contract ambulance service administered CPR before the boy was rushed to a hospital, the department said. 

He underwent surgery before succumbing to his injuries about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

