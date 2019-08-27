2 Killed, Several Hurt in Crash Involving Stolen Police Cruiser in Dayton

Two people were killed when a suspect driving a stolen police cruiser crashed into two vehicles near a Dayton library Monday night, officials said. Several others were injured, NBC News reported.

Dayton NBC affiliate WDTN reported that the two people who were killed were juveniles.

Dayton police Lt. Col. Eric Henderson previously said that seven children were among 11 people taken to local hospitals, and that three of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

The suspect, who was taken to a hospital with injuries, was said to be communicating with officials at that time, he said.

Police were called to a report of a stabbing in Dayton at 7:10 p.m., and when they arrived, made contact with the victim but the suspect had fled, police said.

A short time later, police in neighboring Riverside were investigating a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle hit a tree and left the scene. The driver then fled in a stolen Riverside police vehicle, Henderson said.

Around 12 minutes after the stabbing call, the stolen cruiser crashed into at least two occupied vehicles and several parked cars near the Dayton library.