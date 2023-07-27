Map: See where wildfires are burning in California

California's fire departments are facing the hot and dry months of summer ahead of fall, which is historically the most dangerous time of the year for wildfires.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Scroll to map

By Jonathan Lloyd

The hot and dry months of summer bring an increased threat of fast-moving wildfires in California.

After a historically wet winter, brush that sprouted in bunches on the state's hillsides is drying out, providing fuel for fires that can spread quickly in hot, dry and windy conditions.

As July draws to a close, CAL FIRE has reported more than 3,600 wildfires that burned more than 22,300 acres. That's below last year's count of 4,300 fires that burned more than 37,500 acres.

California's five-year average for that same period is 4,310 wildland fires and a 200,278 acres burned.

The map below shows where California's wildfires are burning. Use the layover tool to the right to toggle between displays, including fire perimeters.

Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us