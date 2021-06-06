3 People, Including Corrections Officer, Killed in Fla. Graduation Party Shooting

Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that killed three people, including a corrections officer, in Southwest Miami-Dade, Florida after a grad party.

MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez said the shooting took place inside a strip mall parking lot near the intersection of SW 104th Street and 109th Court.

Ramirez said two vehicles, a dark colored Chevy Malibu and a white Toyota Camry, pulled into the parking lot near where the party took place and began opening fire.

Seven people were confirmed shot and three were killed, according to police.

Two of the deaths occurring when the Malibu crashed into a wall at nearby Miami Dade College's Kendall campus. A firearm was found inside that car, according to police.

Ramirez said the third victim, a female who was a corrections officer with the state of Florida, died at a nearby hospital.

"It just goes to show you the magnitude of this gun violence issue," Ramirez said. "It doesn't just affect the community, it affects the law enforcement community as well."

Ramirez said all the victims were self-transported to area hospitals. The strip mall where the shooting took place contains two businesses, a hookah lounge and a restaurant.

The latest shooting comes one week after a mass shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade killed three people and injured 20 others.

"We all have to band together. This violence has to stop," Ramirez said. "And this is extremely frustrating. Every weekend is the same thing."

County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, who represents the district where the shooting took place, said more needs to be done to keep young people safe.

“I can’t imagine the horror for these families when a celebration of their young graduates is marred by such unspeakable violence,” Regalado said in a statement “This incident is proof that gun violence knows no boundaries in our Miami-Dade community.”

Police are still looking for the second car involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.