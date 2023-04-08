Spring has sprung and with it comes everyone's favorite seasonal celebration: Easter.

While it's a day for painting Easter eggs, counting blessings or giving the kids special gifts, it's also a time to gather together with loved ones for brunch or dinner.

For a lot of people, that means sitting down for a traditional ham meal, complete with favorite side dishes like mashed potatoes and green beans.

But, let's be honest, cooking for a crowd can be a ton of work. And all those dishes? Fuhgeddaboudit. Why go to all the trouble when you can head out to one of the many restaurants open on Easter instead?

From sit-down options like Cracker Barrel and Capital Grille to grab-and-go stores like Boston Market and McDonald's, many eateries will be open and welcoming guests for brunch, dinner and pretty much everything else in between.

To spare you the time it takes to look them all up, we've rounded up a list of those restaurants that we're sure will please just about everybunny in the crowd.

Catch our Easter pun? Good news, if you're a fan, we've got plenty more sure to crack up the crew, or use as an Easter caption when you post a photo of your meal out on Instagram after you get home.

Since restaurant openings, closings and hours often vary by location, be sure to take a minute and confirm Easter hours at your local restaurant before heading out the door.

However you spend the day, we send the happiest of Easter wishes to you and yours.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s restaurants will be open nationwide with regular business hours. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Arby's

Most Arby’s locations will be open on Easter. However, store hours may vary by location. Guests are encouraged to confirm hours before visiting. You can find local restaurant hours here.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille will be open on Easter and offering chef-prepared brunch specials in honor of the holiday. A la carte dinner options are available all day. Find local restaurant hours here.

Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze restaurants are open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins store hours vary by location. While many locations will be open on Easter, guests are encouraged to check the Baskin-Robbins app or call ahead to confirm if their local store is open before visiting. Find local restaurant hours here.

Benihana

Benihana restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants will be open during regular business hours on Easter Sunday. Find local restaurant hours here.

Bob Evans

All Bob Evans restaurants will be open during normal business hours and offering special Easter celebration meals for dine-in, carry out and delivery. Find local restaurant hours here.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday with many locations opening for brunch at 10 a.m. Find local restaurant hours here.

Boston Market

Boston Market restaurants are open on Easter and offer premade Easter dinners, a la carte meals and Easter Day meals. Find local restaurant hours here.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. restaurants will be open on Easter. Find local restaurant hours here.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Most Buffalo Wild Wings locations will be open on Easter. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Burger King

Many Burger King restaurants will be open on Easter. However, guests are encouraged to check local hours before going as some stores may be closed for the holiday. Find local restaurant hours here.

California Pizza Kitchen

Most California Pizza Kitchen restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill will be open on. Find local restaurant hours here.

Chart House

Chart House restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday. Many with holiday hours and family-meal packs available for pickup. Certain locations are excluded. Find local restaurant hours here.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Chili’s

Chili’s restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel restaurants will be open during regular business hours, which vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Denny's

Denny's restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Dos Caminos

Dos Caminos restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Dunkin’

Many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Easter, however guests are encouraged to check local hours to confirm if their store is open before visiting. Find local restaurant hours here.

Eddie V’s

Eddie V’s restaurants will be open and serving a three-course, prix-fixe brunch menu. A la carte dinner options are available, as well as a children's brunch menu. Find local restaurant hours here.

IHOP

IHOP restaurants will be open on Easter. Guests should check with their local IHOP restaurant as hours will vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Jimmy John’s

Many Jimmy John’s sandwich stores will be open on Easter Sunday. Guests are encouraged to check with local stores as hours may vary. Find local restaurants here.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe's Crab Shack restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday. Check local restaurants for specific hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC)

A majority of restaurants will be open, however, KFC recommends checking directly with your nearest location to confirm hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Landry's Seafood

Landry's Seafood restaurants will be open on Easter. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy will be open during regular business hours and offering Easter family-style dining, as well as Easter carryout bundles. Find local restaurant hours here.

Mastro’s Restaurants

Mastro’s Restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday. Check local restaurants for specific hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday and offer a prix-fixe menu. Find local restaurant hours here.

McDonald's

Most U.S. restaurants will be open, but hours may vary by location. McDonald's recommends checking the website to confirm local hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Melting Pot

Melting Pot restaurants will be will be open on Easter. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurants and hours here.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner restaurants will open on Easter Sunday with special hours (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse will be open on Easter Sunday. Confirm local hours before going. Find local restaurant hours here.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden will be open during regular business hours on Easter. Find local restaurant hours here.

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina will be open during normal business hours on Easter and kids eat free until Monday. Find local restaurant hours here.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse will be open during regular business hours on Easter. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Panera

Most Panera cafes will be open on Easter. Guests are encouraged to contact their local cafés for detailed hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's restaurants will be open on Sunday and offering an Easter menu in addition to the regular menu. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Rainforest Café

Rainforest Café restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday. Check local restaurants for specific hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Red Lobster

Most Red Lobster restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday. Check local restaurants for specific hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Seasons 52

Seasons 52 restaurants will be open for Easter and serving a la carte brunch entrees and Easter dinner (takeout and dine-in) Find local restaurant hours here.

Sonic

Some Sonic locations will be open for Easter. Since most of Sonic's drive-ins are locally owned, openings, closings and hours vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Starbucks

Starbucks store hours will vary by location. While many locations may be open, guests should confirm specific store hours before visiting. Find local restaurant hours here.

Subway

Some Subway sandwich stores will be open on Easter. Openings, closings and hours vary by location. Call ahead or find local restaurant hours here.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell restaurants will be open during regular business hours on Easter Sunday. Find restaurant hours here.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse restaurants will be open on Easter, but hours vary by location. Guests are encouraged to call Texas Roadhouse for specific hours of operation. Find local restaurant hours here.

TGI Friday's

While some TGI Fridays locations are closed on Easter, many locations are open normal hours from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Restaurant hours vary by location, so TGI Fridays recommends calling ahead for exact hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

The Oceanaire

The Oceanaire restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday. Check local restaurants for specific hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

The Palm

The Palm restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday. Confirm local hours before going. Find local restaurant hours here.

Uno Pizzeria & Grills

Uno Pizzeria & Grills restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday. Confirm your local restaurant hours before going. Find local restaurant hours here.

Whataburger

Whataburger restaurants will be open on Easter. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Wendy’s

Many Wendy’s locations will be open on Easter. Restaurant hours may vary, so be sure to call ahead to confirm. Find local store hours here.

Yard House

The Yard House restaurants will be open during normal business hours. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Restaurants closed on Easter

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle

In-N-Out Burger

