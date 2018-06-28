Multiple people are hurt after a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper building in Annapolis, Maryland, local police and federal officials say.

Anne Arundel County police confirmed there was a shooter in the building, at 888 Bestgate Road. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter that the "shooting incident" was at the Capital Gazette.

There are confirmed injuries, Capt. Russell Davies with the Anne Arundel EMS confirmed to NBC News. He said there were no confirmed deaths. The call for an active shooter came in at 2:34 p.m, Davies said.



Gazette staff told The Baltimore Sun — which owns the Gazette — that multiple people were shot, a story on the Sun's website says.

Sources tell News4 the suspected shooter is in custody. A police spokesman declined to confirm information on any arrest.

Officers are searching the building.

Chopper4 footage shows people walking out with their hands up.

Gov. Larry Hogan said he was "devastated" to learn of the shooting. He asked residents to stay away from the area. Defense Highway (MD-450) and Generals Highway (MD-178) are closed.

Anyone who needs to reunite with a loved one is asked to meet them at the Lord & Taylor store at the nearby mall.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.