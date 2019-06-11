BLOOMINGTON, MN - SEPTEMBER 1: Build-A-Bear Workshop celebrated the launch of its new store format today at a grand opening ceremony at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota on September 1, 2015. The new store was designed to make Build-A-Bear Workshop's iconic experience even more memorable for guests. Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John revealed the new look and feel for the brand, complete with an updated storefront, fresh new logo, and a seven-foot-tall stuffer. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Build-A-Bear)

A year ago, moms, dads, grandparents, aunts, uncles and seemingly anyone who wanted a Build-a-Bear — for themselves or for a pint-size human in their lives — swarmed Build-a-Bear for the Pay Your Age deal, effectively ensuring the company would never do it that way again after chaos ensued.

But this year, the company is doing it a little differently, and hopefully no tears will be shed on missed bear necessities.

In 2018, crowds flocked to Build-a-Bear for the pay your age deal, with some waiting as long as six hours in line. The company issued an apology after stores had to close lines that were wrapped around the block and turn away customers.

"It was beyond anything we could have ever imagined," the CEO told the Today show.

The Count Your Candles Sweepstakes and Pay Your Age limited ticket offer will remedy the unforeseen mess.

Those interested will enter on this site before June 16 for a chance at the pay your age deal. The winner will get a ticket to one of Build-a-Bear's United States, Canada, or UK shops June 24-28 to get a discounted bear.

The deal also offers a chance at a birthday party experience with the store.

The winners list is capped off at 200,000, meaning you can't line up and get a discounted bear without a ticket.

During the June 24-28 time period, those with tickets will get one bear per child, with a max of two bears per ticket.

Only 10 customers who win will get the grand prize Count Your Candles birthday experience, with a value of up to $250.

How to Enter: