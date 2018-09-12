Wuerl to Speak to Pope About Possibly Resigning Amid Sex Abuse Fallout

Cardinal Donald Wuerl says he will fly to the Vatican to speak with Pope Francis about possibly resigning after a sweeping jury report accused him of allowing priests accused of sexually abusing children to be reassigned or reinstated. (Published 38 minutes ago)

Cardinal Donald Wuerl says he will fly to the Vatican to speak with Pope Francis about possibly resigning after a sweeping jury report accused him of allowing priests accused of sexually abusing children to be reassigned or reinstated.

In a letter to priests, Wuerl said he intends to go to Rome in the near future to speak with Pope Francis about the resignation he presented nearly three years ago.

"At issue is how to begin effectively to bring a new level of healing to survivors who have personally suffered so much and to the faithful entrusted to our care who have also been wounded by the shame of these terrible actions," the letter says.

Wuerl is facing a storm of criticism and calls for his resignation after a Pennsylvania grand jury report said he allowed priests accused of sexually abusing children to be reassigned or reinstated when he was the bishop of Pittsburgh.

Wuerl has asked for prayers and forgiveness for what he calls his lapse of judgment in dealing with reports of abuse by priests.

The archbishop recently called for a "Season of Healing," inviting parishes and parishioners to observe six weeks of Friday prayers in recognition of the pain of the victims and the need for healing.

Earlier this month, a man stood in a Mass Wuerl was celebrating in D.C. and yelled "Shame on you" after Wuerl asked parishioners to keep Pope Francis in their prayers.

The grand jury heard allegations against more than 300 clergy members, according to the report. Most of the victims were boys. Some were teens, while others were prepubescent. Several alleged victims were lured with alcohol or pornography. Afterward, they turned to substance abuse and even suicide to escape the lingering trauma.

All told, more than 1,000 victims were identified from the church's own records and there could be thousands more, the grand jurors concluded.