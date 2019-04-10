Scientists have unveiled humanity's first-ever photo of a black hole.

The image from the Event Horizon Telescope, a network of eight radio observatories spanning the globe, captured a massive black hole "53.5 million light-years away in galaxy Messier 87," researchers with the National Science Foundation announced Wednesday.

"We have seen what we thought was unseeable," said Sheperd Doeleman, Harvard University senior research fellow and assistant director for observation of the Black Hole Initiative.

The image of the black hole's event horizon, which is the outer edge of the collapsed star, also known as "the point of no return, which nothing, not even light can escape," shows a bright ring that is formed as light bends in the intense gravity around a black hole. Doeleman said the black hole is 6.5 billion times bigger than the Sun.

Despite its massive size, the black hole is so far away that observing it from 55 million light-years away is like "taking a picture of a doughnut placed on the surface of the moon," according to EHT Project Scientist Dimitrios Psaltis, a professor of astronomy and physics at the University of Arizona.

The group joined forces in 2017 in an effort to peer into the abyss for the first time. The collaboration with researchers spanning the globae was aimed to create a “earth-sized” telescope disk in order for researched to be able to observe the black hole, said Daniel Marrone, associate professor of astronomy at the University of Arizona said the collaboration.

Black holes have long been the realm of science fiction, only illustrated in textbook diagrams but never actually seen.