Flash Floods Hit New Orleans; Mississippi River to Rise to Dangerous Levels

Terrian Jones reacts as she feels something moving in the water at her feet as she carries Drew and Chance Furlough to their mother on Belfast Street in New Orleans during flooding from a storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Meteorologists are predicting that the Mississippi River could rise up to about 19 to 20 feet by the weekend, which is the height of the city's levees.

Flash flooding from heavy rains battered New Orleans on Wednesday, and the worst might be yet to come.

Meteorologists are predicting that the Mississippi River could rise up to about 19 to 20 feet by the weekend, which is the height of the city's levees.

The entire Gulf Coast meanwhile braced for major thunderstorms, tropical storms and possibly a hurricane over the next couple of days.

In New Orleans, nearly 10 inches of rain fell on some neighborhood of the Big Easy by noon Wednesday, as residents and visitors to the popular tourist city fled for cover or higher ground.