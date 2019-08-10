Florida Man Tells Deputies He Has 'Live' Grenade During Traffic Stop, Later Arrested - NBC Bay Area
Florida Man Tells Deputies He Has 'Live' Grenade During Traffic Stop, Later Arrested

Donald Reid Jr. was arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon

    DeSoto County Sheriff's Office

    A Florida man found himself behind bars after police say he had a live grenade in his hand when he was pulled over for a traffic stop.

    The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office posted photos on Facebook, adding that narcotics officers stopped the vehicle driven by Donald Reid Jr. on Saturday. When they approached the vehicle, Reid had an M67 grenade with the pin in place located in the vehicle and told deputies it was “live”.

    Deputies called in the bomb squad from the neighboring Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, who were able to safely remove and destroy the grenade.

    Reid was arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

