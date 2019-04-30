Maryland Third Grader Born Without Hands Wins Penmanship Award

Sarah Hinesley, a third grade student at St. John Regional Catholic School, won the National Handwriting Contest after sending in a sample of her writing. Though Sarah was born without hands, she's had no problem perfecting her penmanship, learning to ride a bike or spending time with her friends. (Published Monday, April 29, 2019)

Sarah Hinesley dreams of becoming a lawyer, a judge and the president. But for now, winning a national competition is a big achievement.

Hinesley, a third grade student at St. John Regional Catholic School in Frederick, Maryland, was born without hands.

But she's had no problem perfecting her penmanship, learning to ride a bike or spending time with her friends.

Hinesley beat out more than 100 others to win the Nicholas Maxim Award in the 2019 Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest.

"When I got the reward, I was really happy and proud that I got it," Hinesley said.

"She's always got a smile on her face. I don't think we ever see Sarah without a smile," St. John Regional Catholic School Principal Karen Smith said.

Hinesley said she's happy to inspire others.

"By seeing my story, they can see that it's best not to give up and keep doing your hardest until you get to it," Hinesley said.

Hinesley was awarded $500 for her penmanship.

She is already looking ahead.

"I want to be a lawyer and then a president and then back to being a lawyer and then become a judge," Hinesley said.