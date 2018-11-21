How to Watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

This Nov. 23, 2017, file photo shows the 91st annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

What to Know Watch the parade live on NBC at 9 a.m. Thursday in all time zones

Special musical guests will include John Legend and Diana Ross

Watch for a performance by the Radio City Rockettes

Big balloons, colorful floats and famous stars will fill the streets of New York City Thursday for the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Hosted on the national holiday by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, the three-hour event will air at 9 a.m. in all time zones. An encore presentation will air at 2 p.m.

Watch the parade live online Thursday by clicking here and logging in with your TV provider.

Special musical guests are expected to include Barenaked Ladies, John Legend, Leona Lewis, Martina McBride, Rita Ora, Pentatonix, the cast and Muppets of "Sesame Street" and Diana Ross and her family.

Also watch for an expected performance by the Radio City Rockettes, as well as appearances from beloved balloons including Charlie Brown, Olaf, the Pillsbury Doughboy and the Elf on the Shelf.