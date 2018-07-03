'Impeach 45' T-shirts Cause a Stir, Social Media Users Call for Walmart Boycott - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

'Impeach 45' T-shirts Cause a Stir, Social Media Users Call for Walmart Boycott

"hey @Walmart care to explain why you would sell these shirts?"

Published 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    'Impeach 45' T-shirts Cause a Stir, Social Media Users Call for Walmart Boycott
    Walmart.com
    Walmart.com is selling "Impeach 45" t-shirts manufactured by Old Glory.

    Twitter users are calling for a boycott of Walmart after t-shirts with "Impeach 45" are being sold on its website.

    Tweets with #BoycottWalmart began circulating Monday as news spread about the "Impeach 45" t-shirts available at Walmart.com in adult sizes and baby tees. 

    The merchandise is sold by Old Glory and is available via Walmart's third-party marketplace, according to CNBC. Walmart.com also sells "Make America Great Again" merchandise. 

    Talk show host Joe Pagliarulo asked on Twitter, "hey @Walmart care to explain why you would sell these shirts? Are you out of your mind taking the chance of alienating at least half the population? #Walmart #Impeach45"



    Get More at CNBC

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices