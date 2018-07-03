Twitter users are calling for a boycott of Walmart after t-shirts with "Impeach 45" are being sold on its website.

Tweets with #BoycottWalmart began circulating Monday as news spread about the "Impeach 45" t-shirts available at Walmart.com in adult sizes and baby tees.

The merchandise is sold by Old Glory and is available via Walmart's third-party marketplace, according to CNBC. Walmart.com also sells "Make America Great Again" merchandise.

Talk show host Joe Pagliarulo asked on Twitter, "hey @Walmart care to explain why you would sell these shirts? Are you out of your mind taking the chance of alienating at least half the population? #Walmart #Impeach45"







