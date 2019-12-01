Police Identify London Bridge Stabbing Victims - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Police Identify London Bridge Stabbing Victims

Officials identified the two victims as Jack Merritt, 25, of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire and Saskia Jones, 23, of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Published 19 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Ways to Enrich Your Home with Wood
    AP
    Jack Merritt, 25, of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire and Saskia Jones, 23, of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire.

    Police have identified the two people who were fatally stabbed in a terror attack at the London Bridge on Friday afternoon, NBC News reports.

    In a statement by the Metropolitan Police Service on Sunday, officials identified the two victims as Jack Merritt, 25, of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire and Saskia Jones, 23, of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire.

    Merritt and Jones were both graduates of the University of Cambridge and were involved in the Learning Together program, where Merritt was a coordinator and Jones was a volunteer.

    Merritt and Jones were fatally wounded when suspect Usman Khan, 28, who had previously been convicted of terrorism offenses, carried out the deadly stabbing attack on London Bridge a year after his release from prison.

    Top News: Several Injured in London and Hague Stabbings

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Back-to-Back Stabbing Incidents in London and The Hague, More
    Phil Nijhuis/AP
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices