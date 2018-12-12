Three Missing in West Virginia Mine Found Alive

Three people missing in an inactive coal mine in West Virginia were found alive Wednesday after being reported missing four days ago, authorities said.

The three had been trapped in the Rock House Powellton mine in Clear Creek, NBC News reports.

"Efforts are underway now to bring the individuals to the surface, where they will be transported for medical treatment," said Samantha Smith, a spokeswoman for the West Virginia Department of Commerce.

The discovery was made on the fourth day of the search. One of four people who initially went into the mine and managed to get out late Monday told authorities the rest were alive and provided information on their location, state officials said.