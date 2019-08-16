Tyson Foods Recalls 39K Pounds of Frozen Chicken Patties

Tyson Foods Inc. issued a nationwide recall for 39,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken patty products that may be contaminated with "extraneous" material, namely "foreign matter," the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday.

In June, Tyson Foods recalled about 190,000 pounds of chicken fritters after three complaints from schools where hard plastic was found in a breaded chicken product. In May, the company recalled nearly 12 million pounds of chicken due to possible metal contamination.

The recall of 39 thousand pounds of chicken patties is listed as a Class I recall, which is the most urgent designation by the agency. According to FSIS, a Class I recall "is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

The items under recall were sold in 26-ounce resealable bags containing "Weaver chicken breast patties - breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat," and were produced on Jan. 31, 2019, with a best if used by date of Jan. 31, 2020.

Consumers should look for establishment number "P-13456" on the back of the product package, FSIS advised and stated that products were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Check your freezers, FSIS advised the public and instructed people to immediately throw away the products or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text Tyson Foods Consumer Relations hotline at 1-855-382-3101.