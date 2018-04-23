Van Strikes Pedestrians in Toronto, Police Say

Police at a Toronto intersection where a vehicle a number of people on Monday, April 23, 2018.

A white van struck a number of people in suburban Toronto, police said Monday.



It wasn't immediately clear how many people were struck or what the extent of their injuries was, according to the Toronto Police Operations Centre Twitter account. The account had earlier said 8 to 10 pedestrians were possibly struck.

Police closed the intersection at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue in North York, a district north of downtown Toronto, while they investigated.

Police told the CBC that the van fled the scene and that it may have mounted the curb when it struck the people.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was aware of the incident but was gathering information, adding, "Our hearts go out to anyone affected."



Images posted to social media showed people wounded or dead on the ground and others providing aid.

"I spoke to a couple of witnesses who say this person bulldozed for over a kilometer," Saman Tabasinejad told NBC News.

She said she had been canvassing in the area in her run for local office about 20 minutes before the incident took place.

