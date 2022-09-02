A 79th Consecutive Day of Gas Price Declines Means Relief at the Pump for Many Labor Day Drivers

Gas prices have now declined for 79 consecutive days amid falling global oil prices, sending the national average price per gallon to its lowest level since March.

However, some cities and states continue to see prices above $4 per gallon, creating an uneven landscape for U.S. drivers heading into the busy Labor Day weekend.

Data from AAA show the national average gas price now sits at $3.81 per gallon. That compares with $4.20 one month ago, though remains well above the year-ago price of $3.18.

Prices across the West Coast sit substantially higher than the national average, with drivers in Los Angeles seeing the highest-recorded Labor Day gas prices ever, the Los Angeles Times reported, at $5.25 a gallon.

For the first time since March the national average for a gallon of gasoline has fallen below $4.