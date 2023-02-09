A Veritable Bouquet of New Events Will Bloom at The Flower Fields

What to Know The Flower Fields will be open from March 1 through May 14, 2023

While many visitors come to see the acres of blooming Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, others stop by to try out an activity or event

A Flower Design Workshop is one fresh feature, while Tea in the Garden is a returning favorite

QUESTION: Are there more blossoms to be found at The Flower Fields, the celebrated blanket of blooms that blankets 55 rolling acres in Carlsbad each spring, or more activities and events on the attraction's busy schedule? Answer: It's the flowers, of course, by a lot. That's because it would be hard, really, for anything to top 70,000,000, which is about the number of Giant Tecolote Ranunculuses that dazzlingly dot the property. Still, though, let's raise our sunhats high in admiring tribute and wave our parasols in the air, for the destination's delightful line-up of events, pastimes, and enjoyable outings is pretty extensive each year, and 2023 looks to boast even more activities than bygone years. True, many guests swing by the stunning spot simply to bask in all of that saturated hue, but plenty of people do love to check out the offerings, both new and returning.

AND THERE ARE MANY TO PERUSE, including Tea in the Garden, a popular choice that will be back during the March 1-May 14 run, as well as Flower Flow Yoga. If you want to dip into the newer treats, look at joining the Flower Design Workshop or perhaps the Meditation and Sound Healing Workshop. Outdoor music, too, is a lilting and lovely staple, and Tractor Wagon Rides remains a sought-after must-do. The chance to jump into a photography workshop and enjoy a Mother's Day celebration is also part of the colorful calendar. You can find the full roster of activities and events, and how to book your spot or procure a ticket, on The Flower Fields site. As far as the scentful sensation, the Sweet Pea Maze? The fragrant favorite will be back to tickle our noses and heighten our sniffiest senses. Whether you simply visit the Carlsbad landmark to bask in the bloomage or you go for fun times and alfresco activities, you'll want to start planning now.