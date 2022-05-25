Uvalde school shooting

Abbott Calls Texas School Shooting a Mental Health Issue but Cut State Spending on It

While such programs require more funding, it won't eliminate the need for gun control, experts said

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the Uvalde school shooter had a "mental health challenge" and the state needed to "do a better job with mental health" — yet in April he slashed $211 million from the department that oversees mental health programs.

In addition, Texas ranked last out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia for overall access to mental health care, according to the 2021 State of Mental Health in America report.

"We as a state, we as a society, need to do a better job with mental health," Abbot said during a news conference at Robb Elementary School, where a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday.

In rejecting suggestions that stronger gun control laws could have prevented the tragedy, Abbott conceded the slain 18-year-old suspect had no known mental health issues or criminal history but said, "Anybody who shoots somebody else has a mental health challenge.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

More on the Uvalde Texas Shooting:

Uvalde school shooting 2 hours ago

Texas School Shooter Described as Loner Who Fought With His Mom

Uvalde school shooting 2 hours ago

‘Horrifying' Conspiracy Theories Swirl Around Texas Shooting

This article tagged under:

Uvalde school shootingTexasGreg AbbottUvalde
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us