About $1.2 Million Worth of Drugs Found in Cargo of Squash: CBP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found about $1.2 million worth of methamphetamine and $39,000 worth of cocaine in a shipment of squash at the Otay Mesa Cargo facility.

The discovery was made the evening of April 28 when a cargo driver attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico at the facility. After presenting a valid border crossing card, the driver was instructed by CBP to undergo additional inspection.

Using an x-ray-like machine to screen the truck, CBP officers then sent the vehicle to a doc to be further checked out by an officer and a narcotic detector dog. The K-9 pointed officers in the direction of the pallets of squash aboard the truck, where drugs were found, the agency said.

In the boxes of squash, 552.65 pounds of meth and 2.78 pounds of cocaine were found, worth about $1.2 million and $39,000 in street value, respectively.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The bobtail truck and narcotics were then seized while the driver was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. CBP did not release the name of the driver, but described him as a 25-year-old Mexican man.