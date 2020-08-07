New Mexico

After Nearly 50 Years on the Run, 77-Year-Old Prison Escapee Captured

Fugitive Luis Archuleta, who escaped from prison in 1974, was captured in Española, New Mexico, the FBI said. An officer he shot in 1971 found him

handcuffs set against a dark backdrop
Getty Images

A 77-year-old prison escapee who had been on the run for nearly half a century was captured this week at his home in New Mexico, the FBI said.

The retired police officer who Luis Archuleta, also known as Larry Pusateri, was convicted of shooting in the stomach in 1971 said Thursday he tracked down Archuleta after receiving a telephone tip this summer.

"I’m reveling in the fact that I got him," former Denver police Officer Daril Cinquanta told NBC affiliate KUSA in Denver.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 18 hours ago

Virus Updates: Calif. Tops 10K COVID-19 Deaths; PPP Expires Saturday

India 8 hours ago

Plane Skids Off Runway in India; 16 Killed, Dozens Hurt

Archuleta escaped from a Colorado state prison facility in 1974 and was named a federal fugitive in 1977, the bureau said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

New MexicoFBIprison
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us