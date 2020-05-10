Ahmaud Arbery

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Says She Was Shocked But Relieved About Arrests

"I was in a numb state because I had waited for ... two months and two weeks," Wanda Cooper-Jones told "NBC Nightly News"

The mother of a black Georgia man who was fatally shot in February after two white men chased him down in their pickup truck said she was about to give up hope when she learned that the suspects had been arrested, NBC News reports.

"I was in a numb state because I had waited for ... two months and two weeks," Wanda Cooper-Jones told "NBC Nightly News," adding she was shocked but relived about the news.

Cooper-Jones' son, Ahmaud Arbery, was shot to death on Feb. 23 after being chased by Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, a Glynn County police report said.

The arrests of the McMichaels are the first step, Cooper-Jones said. She wants to see them convicted of their crimes and sentenced to prison.

Read the full story on NBC News.com

