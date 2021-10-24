Alec Baldwin Was ‘Practicing' With Gun When It Went Off, Warrant Says

Witnesses said actor Alec Baldwin was "practicing" with a gun when it went off before filming started on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico, according to new information released Sunday in search warrants.

The new information includes previously unreported statements from director Joel Souza and cameraman Reid Russell.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Souza said Baldwin had been practicing Thursday when the gun went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injuring director Joel Souza, 48, according to the latest warrant information.

Camera operator Russell told authorities none of this was captured on camera because the cast and crew were preparing for the scene. He also said he was unsure if the gun had been checked because he had left the area for five minutes for a break.

The production team behind the film also spoke out Sunday in a letter to cast and crew obtained by NBC News. The team members said production on the western would be halted at least through the investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, which is trying to determine how a gun with a lethal amount of ammunition got into Baldwin's hands.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.