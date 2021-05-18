Alhambra Woman Shot After Greeting Man at Front Door, Police Say

A 30-year-old Alhambra woman was in critical but stable condition after being shot at her home, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of South Benito Avenue at about 9:48 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a man who knocked on the front door of a home, asked for the woman by name, and then shot her several times with a handgun when she came to the door, said the Alhambra Police Department.

Officers located the victim on the ground near the front door of her home and taken to the hospital by Alhambra Fire Department crews.

Police describe the gunman as a heavyset Hispanic man, between 20-30 years old, 6-feet 3-inches tall, last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans and armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Alhambra Police detectives at 626-570-5151.