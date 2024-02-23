All about aperitivo: a beginner's guide to an Italian tradition Alex Negranza, mixologist & Campari’s west coast brand ambassador, gives California Live’s Danielle Nottingham a sneak peek at the official cocktail being served to the stars at this year’s SAG Awards: The Campari Red Carpet. Plus, learn about the age-old art of aperitivo & how you can indulge in the Italian tradition at home.