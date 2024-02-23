Cocktails

All about aperitivo: a beginner's guide to an Italian tradition

Alex Negranza, mixologist & Campari’s west coast brand ambassador, gives California Live’s Danielle Nottingham a sneak peek at the official cocktail being served to the stars at this year’s SAG Awards: The Campari Red Carpet. Plus, learn about the age-old art of aperitivo & how you can indulge in the Italian tradition at home. 

‘The Campari Red Carpet’ (2024 SAG Awards signature cocktail): 

Ingredients:

0.5 oz Campari
1oz Appleton Signature
0.5 oz Lime Juice
0.5 oz Raspberry-Mint Syrup
Top with Champagne Lallier Rosè

Method—

  1. Combine Campari, Appleton Reserve Blend, Raspberry and Mint Syrup and lime juice in a shaker filled with ice.
  2. Strain into a coupe glass
  3. Top with Champagne Lallier Rose
  4. Garnish with frozen raspberry
