An Iconic Orchid Extravaganza Re-Blooms After a Multi-Year Hiatus

What to Know Santa Barbara International Orchid Show

March 10 through 12, 2023

$20 one-day admission

THERE ARE AMAZING WILDFLOWERS... popping hither and yon as winter ends in the Golden State, of course, and there are cultivated gardens, absolutely, but there are other wonderful ways to connect with the floralverse, which is the universe that is filled with exquisite and rare flowers. And one of the best-known bastions of delicate, bewitching, and unusual specimens? The Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, at least for one marvelous March weekend. It's a place and time of year that's become synonymous with orchids of all sorts, thanks to the famous and long-running Santa Barbara International Orchid Show.

THE ACCLAIMED SHOW... took three years off, beginning in 2020, but it is ready to bloom again, welcoming back a bevy of orchid enthusiasts for an in-person orchid-stravaganza. It's all opening its frilly petals from March 10 through 12, and tickets are available now. Adding to the air of excitement? It's the 75th outing for this venerable gathering. Call it a truly major milestone for the major flower show, and the beautiful displays, orchid-themed art, and plentiful plants will reflect the ebullient feeling. Adding to the ebullience? The spectacular is billed as "one of the oldest, largest, and most prestigious orchid shows in the United States," and attendees travel from points around California and beyond to chat with horticulturists and other orchid aficionados.

WORKSHOPS... are a big part of the weekend, as are demos that provide pointers on everything, from soil types to the strength of sunlight a particular orchid might require. The spirit of the 2023 return is all about the "rebuild," shares Lauris Rose, President of Santa Barbara International Orchid Show, given the challenges of canceling three shows in a row. "This world-class show brings together growers of all levels, people who just love the beauty of orchids, and all who just love and are nurtured by nature. Everyone loves this show deeply. We welcome one and all not just to visit and enter an orchid wonderland, but also to celebrate Santa Barbara County's rich history." Find tickets and more information here.