Former Warriors icon Andre Iguodala named NBPA executive director

Andre Iguodala is making big moves.

The former Warriors forward was appointed the National Basketball Players Association's acting executive director on Thursday.

Iguodala retired in October after a 19-year playing career, having spent more than a decade during that time as a member of the union's executive committee.

“I am honored to take on this role and serve the players, who are the heart and soul of the NBA,” Iguodala said. “I’m presented with a unique opportunity to take all that I’ve learned as a player over the course of my 19-year career and apply it to creating an even stronger and more influential union for current and future generations of players. I am thrilled to work alongside our extremely committed Executive Committee to lead the brotherhood through its next stage of advancement and development.”

Iguodala spent eight of his final 10 seasons with the Warriors, winning four NBA championships and being named 2015 Finals MVP. He received a shout-out from former teammate Steph Curry on social media Thursday.

Iguodala was drafted No. 9 overall in the 2004 draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Sixers, making his lone All-Star team in his final season in Philadelphia in 2011-2012. He was dealt to the Denver Nuggets as part of a four-team trade involving Dwight Howard. Following one season in Denver, he was traded to the Warriors.

He also spent two seasons with the Miami Heat (2019-20, 2020-21) before returning to the Warriors for his final two seasons.

Iguodala averaged 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game during his career.

The 39-year-old Iguodala now takes over the role previously held by Tamika Tremaglio, who stepped down after holding the position since January 2021. Tremaglio helped guide the union through the latest round of collective bargaining earlier this year.

“Having a former player lead as executive director of the union is an exciting proposition,” said CJ McCollum, NBPA president. “We thank Tamika for her service and leadership throughout the CBA process and are thrilled to welcome Andre as acting executive director.”

