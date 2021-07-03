Armed Men From Fringe Group Shut Down I-95 in Mass. in Police Standoff

A group of heavily armed men were refusing to comply with police Saturday morning north of Boston, prompting Interstate 95 to be closed and a shelter-in-place order for residents of Wakefield and Reading, police said.

The highway was shut down between Lynnfield and Stoneham, with Massachusetts State Police asking drivers to avoid the area.

"We have several armed persons accounted for at this scene on Rt 95. They are refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons," state police said on Twitter.

Two people were arrested, but the situation is ongoing, state police said. They were working "to resolve the situation peacefully."

Two suspects have been arrested by members of @NEMLEC on North Ave, Wakefield. MSP has taken custody of and transported them to one of our barracks. The situation is ongoing w/remaining members of the group. We continue to work to resolve the situation peacefully. https://t.co/1bZWM1vYKS — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021

Wakefield police said the incident began when about eight men fled into the woods from a traffic stop on Route 128 near Parker Road. They were "heavily armed" with handguns and rifles and "claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws," a statement said.

"No threats were made, but these men should be considered armed and dangerous," Wakefield police said. "We are asking residents in these areas to lock their doors and remain inside their homes. A heavy police presence will be in this area as well."

The scene, from a distance, looking northbound on Rt 95/128. https://t.co/WXEWjCvmdk pic.twitter.com/kkY3nHkJbt — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021

State Police Col. Christopher Mason said the men have identified themselves as being part of a group known as Rise of the Moors. The group's website describes them as "Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders."

Police said the men said they were traveling from Rhode Island to Maine for "training."

“Their self-professed leader wanted very much known their ideology is not anti-government,” Mason said. “Our investigation will provide us more insight into what their motivation, what their ideology is.”

Mason said at a press briefing Saturday morning that a state police cruiser on patrol on I-95 in Wakefield around 1:30 a.m. observed two vehicles stopped in the breakdown lane with their hazard lights on.

The trooper stopped to assist the motorists and saw that they were attempting to refuel their vehicles. There were eight to 10 men outside their vehicles, and the trooper noticed they were wearing “tactical or military style” uniforms, including tactical vests and body cameras. Some of them had long rifles, others pistols or some combination of both.

Mason said the trooper asked the men for their driver’s and firearms licenses, and the men said they didn’t have them. The trooper then called for backup, and other state and local police responded to assist.

At some point, Mason said a number of the men took off into the woods with their firearms. A perimeter was quickly established and two of the men were arrested, one of whom was armed.

Mason called it a “highly dynamic and evolving situation,” and said police are actively involved in negotiations with the men.

“We are currently engaged with the subjects through our hostage negotiation team,” he said. “Some are in the woods, some are still at the vehicles in the breakdown lane. We are hopeful we will be able to resolve this peacefully with them.”

Authorities in Wakefield, Massachusetts say hostage negotiation teams are working with the armed men to de-escalate the situation.

The FBI Boston Division said it is "fully engaged" with its state and local partners, but said it had no further comment on the situation given that it is still ongoing.

Initially, Wakefield police said the men appeared to be contained in the wooded area that intersects with I-95. But NBC10 Boston news crews encountered police further up North Street in Wakefield searching wooded and non-wooded areas.

The shutdown of the major highway comes on a busy holiday weekend, when many people were expected to travel.

The MBTA commuter rail is operating all Haverhill trains as express between North Station and Ballardvale and making all stops between Ballardvale and Haverhill, the agency tweeted Saturday morning. To accommodate the ongoing police activity, the agency is providing shuttle buses between North Station and Reading.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.