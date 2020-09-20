Attempted Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Vista Costco: SDSO

A 37-year-old man was arrested Saturday after authorities said he attempted to kidnap a toddler from inside a car at a Costco parking lot.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said the attempted kidnapping was reported at about 3 p.m. at the parking lot of a Costco in Vista.

There, a woman, her fiancé and the couple’s two young children were in their vehicle, backing out of a parking spot. As the car was in motion, a man opened a rear door and tried to remove a 2-year-old child, according to SDSO.

The parents of the toddler exited their car and confronted the suspect, who was later identified as Adam Glavinic. The suspect and the child’s father were involved in a fight as the incident drew a crowd. An off-duty sheriff’s employee and another witness separated the two until sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Glavinic was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges that included attempted kidnapping and being under the influence of a controlled substance, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.