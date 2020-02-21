Bear Out for Morning Stroll Through Monrovia Neighborhood

A bear was seen wandering a Monrovia neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The animal was seen sniffing around trash cans and houses in the neighborhood of Mayflower Avenue and Court Street, according to the Monrovia Police Department.

The police department asked people to stay out of the area to avoid aggravating the bear. Although, the bear seemed mostly unbothered by all the attention as it wandered through lawns and around streets.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife was expected to arrive shortly.