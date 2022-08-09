Body Found on Fire, Hanging From Griffith Park Tree

A body was found hanging from a tree near the Griffith Park merry-go-round on Tuesday afternoon, firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

The body was on fire when it was discovered, the LAPD told NBC News's Andrew Blankstein.

The age, gender and race of the person whose body was found at 12:38 p.m. are not yet known.

Firefighters determined that the hanged person was dead when the body was discovered near 4730 Crystal Springs Drive, though the circumstances surrounding the death were not immediately clear.

The LAPD is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.