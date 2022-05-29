Chaos at Brooklyn's Barclays Center After False Report of Active Shooter

Crowds packed into Barclays Center for a high-profile boxing match ran for safety after rumors spread of a gunman in the area.

Thousands were in attendance at the Brooklyn complex for a showdown between Geranto Davis and Rolando Romero.

Chaos erupted when reports of a shooting came to those in attendance, prompting a stampede of people running for cover. Police confirmed injuries to a handful of people -- some reports suggesting as many as 10 were hurt in the commotion.

Scary moment as crowds pour back into Barclays Center, my fear was a shooting but those fears proved unfounded. pic.twitter.com/pcBdfwWplt — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) May 29, 2022

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was at the boxing match and tweeted about sheltering in place after hearing shouts of an active shooter.

"I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors," she tweeted.

Other posts to social media showed the aftermath of Saturday's stampede. Broken glass, tables and left behind personal belongings littered parts of Barclays.

NYPD officials said an investigation of the incident determined that no shots were fired.