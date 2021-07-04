China

Chinese Astronauts Make First Spacewalk Outside New Station

Liu Boming is a veteran of the Shenzhou 7 mission in 2008, during which Zhai Zhigang made China’s first space walk

Liu Boming stepping out of core module of the China's new space station in space
Jin Liwang/Xinhua via AP

Two astronauts on Sunday made the first spacewalk outside China’s new orbital station to set up cameras and other equipment using a 15-meter-long (50-foot-long) robotic arm.

Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were shown by state TV climbing out of the airlock as Earth rolled past below them. The third crew member, commander Nie Haisheng, stayed inside.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Liu and Tang spent nearly seven hours outside the station, the Chinese space agency said.

U.S. & World

Surfside condo collapse Jul 3

Demolition Preparations Begin at Florida Condo

Tropical Storm Elsa 6 hours ago

Elsa Moving Toward Jamaica and Cuba, Florida Keys Under Tropical Storm Watch

The astronauts arrived June 17 for a three-month mission aboard China’s third orbital station, part of an ambitious space program that landed a robot rover on Mars in May. Their mission comes as the ruling Communist Party celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding.

The station's first module, Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, was launched April 29. That was followed by an automated spacecraft with food and fuel. Liu, Nie and Tang arrived June 17 aboard a Shenzhou capsule.

On Sunday, Liu attached his feet to a platform at the end of a remote-controlled arm that held him in place while he used an electric drill and other tools to install equipment.

China's space agency plans a total of 11 launches through the end of next year to add two more modules to the 70-ton station.

Liu is a veteran of the Shenzhou 7 mission in 2008, during which Zhai Zhigang made China’s first space walk. Nie is on his third trip into space while Liu is making his first. All are military pilots.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ChinaSpaceastronautsLiu BomingTang Hongbo
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us