Ex-CIA hacker who leaked secrets to WikiLeaks sentenced to 40 years

A man convicted of carrying out one of the most damaging data breaches in the CIA's history — the public disclosure of secret hacking tools — was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison Thursday, prosecutors said.

Former CIA officer Joshua Adam Schulte, 35, was convicted of the so-called Vault 7 leak, and also of possessing child sexual abuse images, in two trials in 2022 and 2023.

Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, said Thursday that Schulte betrayed his country.

"He caused untold damage to our national security in his quest for revenge against the CIA for its response to Schulte’s security breaches while employed there," Williams said in a statement after the sentence was imposed.

Prosecutors had asked for a life sentence.

Schulte, who left the CIA in 2016, “stands convicted of some of the most heinous, brazen violations of the Espionage Act in American history,” prosecutors said in their sentencing memo to the judge, adding that he stole “an arsenal of extremely sensitive intelligence-gathering cyber-tools” from the CIA and handed it to WikiLeaks, “which in turn publicized it to America’s adversaries” in 2017.

